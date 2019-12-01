Ostend sink Anderlecht at the coast, the Brussels drama is complete, fans start to revolt

Anderlecht have been in the doldrums since the start of the season. Player-manager Vincent Kompany had high ambitions, but his approach didn't yield enough points. Veteran coach Frank Vercauteren took over, and collected some points, which boosted Anderlecht's hopes to fight their way back into the top-6.

In this respect, the game in Ostend was one they really needed to win, but they were 3-0 down on 81 minutes. Nacer Chadli and Jeremy Doku made it 3-2 though, and Anderlecht even claimed a penalty deep into extra time, but didn't get it. It was Ostend's first victory since August, and Anderlecht's first defeat under new coach Vercauteren, despite Vincent Kompany making his comeback on the pitch. A number of frustrated Anderlecht fans were furious and almost stormed onto the pitch. The players intervened to help the fans cool down. (photo below)