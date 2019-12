2/12/19 - “We have had enough of the reproaches” says Aalst Mayor Christoph D'Haese (Flemish nationalist). “Anybody who claims we are racists is acting in bad faith” adds the mayor, who is eager to get Aalst Carnival removed from UNESCO’s intangible heritage list before it is bumped off. At issue is a float in this year’s carnival that included Jewish caricatures. Judge for yourself from the video if the mayor is right.