Armed passenger hauled off Bruges train

The BB gun was a small weapon that shoots plastic bullets. It was around 6PM on Friday that the train from Ostend rolled into Bruges station with a passenger on board carrying banned weapons. The man was hauled off the train at Bruges station where police discovered he was bearing a knife and a small tear gas canister too. The suspect already has form. He was sentenced to a suspended jail sentence in the past and has now violated the conditions of his liberty. He will have to appear in court in coming weeks.