3/12/19 - The Heritage Centre in Ghent can now be visited using the new sign language app. Sign Language is important for the deaf. “Dutch always requires a greater effort” says Hannes. “Flemish Sign Language is far more spontaneous for me. And when I take part in cultural activities during my leisure time or when I want to learn things from history, then I prefer my mother tongue, Flemish sign language.” Report: Kathy Allaert.