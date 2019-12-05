"New Eddy Merckx" wins Crystal Bike trophy for best cyclist

19-year-old Remco Evenepoel is probably Belgium's biggest cycling sensation. He skipped the U23 category to become a professional rider as a teenager, and managed to win the classic 'Clásica San Sebastián' last summer.

The youngster from Schepdaal (Flemish Brabant) also became the new European time trial champion and clinched a silver medal at the World Time Trial Championships. On top of that, he also won the Baloise Belgium Tour.

His first professional year at Deceuninck-Quick Step earned him various nicknames, including "the new Eddy Merckx" after the greatest of all times, but it is probably too early for that. At just 19 years of age, Evenepoel does become the youngest winner of the trophy. He advanced Philippe Gilbert.

In the ladies' category, it was cyclocross rider Sanne Cant who won the trophy. Cant became the cyclocross world champion.