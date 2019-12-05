Number of electric charging points in Brussels boosted this winter

At present, there are charging stations in Schaarbeek (2), Jette (5), Ganshoren (4), Evere (4) and Etterbeek (2). Each station can feed two electric cars at once. The further extension of the network got delayed over the past year, but things should get moving soon now.

By the end of the winter, 35 new stations should be ready. The aim is to go to 100 points on public roads, which will be done by PitPoint. Van den Brande underlined that this figure only concerns public charging points, and that there are many more on, for example, private parking lots.