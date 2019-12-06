100 accident black spots extra in Flanders

Flanders launched the list in 2002 to map the main problems, and to have a clear list of where road infrastructure works are needed most. However, not all projects to make traffic safer on that kind of 'historic' blackpoints have been completed. "We want to finish these as soon as possible", adds Peeters.

At the same time, the so-called 'dynamic list' (it is being reviewed on a regular basis) has grown again. Lydia Peeters said that the most recent number has surged because accidents involving pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists were attributed a bigger weight.