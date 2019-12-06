Sultan of Oman comes to Leuven and books a complete 4-star hotel

The sultan will be treated in the university hospital UZ Leuven. During his visit, he will spend the night in "The Fourth" near Leuven's historic city square, de Oude Markt. The daily De Tijd reports that the complete hotel has been booked for the sultan and his various staff members.

Hundreds of guests that had booked a room, were informed that their booking has been cancelled, according to press reports. The hotel meanwhile confirms that no new bookings will be taken for the period until the end of January. The same goes for the restaurant "Tafelrond" in the same building.

No details were given about the kind of medical treatment. The sultan has been at the helm of Oman since 1970, but has no children. Oman occupies a strategic position in the Indian Ocean and the Street of Hormuz.