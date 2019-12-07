WNBA star Emma Meesseman wins "Vlaamse Reus" sports trophy

25-year-old Emma Meesseman hails from West Flanders and became one of the driving forces in her WNBA team 'The Washington Mystics' in professional American top basketball last season. The Mystics became the new champions in October (photo) and Meesseman was chosen as Most Valuable Player after the final against Connecticut.

Meesseman also plays a key role with the Belgian Cats, the national Belgian basketball team. She will try to steer the Cats to the Olympic Games in Tokyo in next year's qualifying round.

Meesseman advanced gymnast Nina Derwael and cyclist Victor Campenaerts, who broke the world hour record on the cycling track. The young cycling sensation Remco Evenepoel came fourth, long-distance runner Bashir Abdi fifth.

Meesseman's mother came to receive the trophy , a sculpture by artist Willem Vermandere.