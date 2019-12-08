And what if... the Dutch princess Amalia falls in love with a Belgian prince?
Princess Catharina-Amalia, the oldest daughter of the Dutch king Willem-Alexander and his spouse Máxima, has turned 16. It's a typical age to fall in love with a boy, which will be no problem for her parents, as long as it's not a Belgian prince, German websites report.
The reason is simple: if she would find herself a Belgian prince, there may a problem with the law. Belgian legislation was introduced shortly after the Belgian independence in 1830 - in which Belgium had gained independence from the Netherlands - to state that a marriage between a Dutch and Belgian prince was forbidden.
This decision was driven by fears that Belgium would be reunited with the Netherlands in the case of a Belgo-Dutch marriage. However, considering the present time frame, we can imagine that a possible marriage would no longer be a problem. Photo below: the four children of the Belgian king and queen, with the princes Emmanuel and 16-year-old Gabriël (first and second from left respectively).