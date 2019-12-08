Human chain in Brussels to demand a stronger climate policy

Participants had to assemble at certain points. The groups then dispersed from there to another point in a long queue, in order to make one big chain in the area of the Royal Palace and the Federal Parliament.

"My son has turned 7. In 2050 he will be 37. We need to take action, all of us, in a joint effort", one lady said. "We want an inspiring government, with good ideas and with a vision", a man said. "Apparently, the politicians are not listening. We have come to the streets for a while now. It's important, because we don't have much time left, and we need drastic measures", another protester said.

Meanwhile, the Flemish Energy and Environment Minister Zuhal Demir is continuing her effort to finalise the Flemish climate plan. It should have been presented last Friday, but the press conference was cancelled. The plan may be finished tomorrow. Demir said she doesn't want to go to the climate conference in Madrid without a plan.