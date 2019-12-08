Paul Magnette has a meeting with Bart De Wever in Antwerp: more than a polite visit?

Paul Magnette (Francophone socialist, PS) is taking soundings from the various parties to find out what could be a possible federal coalition. In the past weeks, it looked as if he preferred a coalition of Flemish and Francophone socialists, liberals and greens, the so-called "purple-green" option.

This was not well received by the biggest Flemish player, the Flemish nationalists of N-VA, who said they were being left out by someone who has the task to keep all options open as 'formateur'.

N-VA president Bart De Wever received a visit from Magnette yesterday. It is not clear how the talks went, but the N-VA support the second option of a coalition between Flemish and Francophone socialists and liberals, and the N-VA, the so-called "purple-yellow" construction.