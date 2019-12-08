Police chase ends in heavy crash in Rumst
A police chase in Rumst (Antwerp province) ended in a heavy crash in which two people got injured.
The chase started when a car ignored a police check in Mechelen. However, the fleeing car jumped a red light at high speed further on, and collided with another vehicle.
The car caught fire on the spot, but the driver could liberate himself. He was arrested and taken to hospital. The driver of the other car sustained light injuries. It is not clear yet why the man ignored the police check; the driver has refused to cooperate with police so far.