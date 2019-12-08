Sultan of Oman lands at Brussels Airport with... two Boeings 747 (and a third plane)

The Sultan of Oman is 79. He is ill and flew to Leuven to be treated at the local university hospital UZ Leuven. During his stay, he rents a complete hotel in the historic heart of the city, The Fourth. Hundreds of guests that had booked a room there, had to find other accommodation.



It happens that rich people book a complete floor, to guarantee their privacy, but a complete hotel is quite unique, says Thierry Lemahieu of the Flemish hospitality board Horeca Vlaanderen. "It's a relatively small hotel with 40 rooms. They will have considered the pros and cons before allowing the booking for two months."