Sunday morning sets wind energy record

Wind turbines in the North Sea and on the mainland generated about 3,100 MWh per hour, says Bram Claeys as general director of ODE Vlaanderen, the sector organisation for sustainable energy. "This is a new milestone. About one third of our consumption was covered by wind energy generated in Belgium."

Conditions were perfect this morning: there was a strong wind; but not too strong, because otherwise the wind turbines have to be switched off. On the other hand, the number of wind turbines keeps going up, which boosts the total capacity. This new record is bound to be broken again in the future.

The high yield triggered negative power prices on the international markets.