Yellow alert for strong winds, number 1722 activated

The Home Office has announced that the emergency number 1722 has been activated. You can call this number if you would sustain any damage as a result of the bad weather, and if nobody is heavily injured. The number was activated to help emergency services (number 112) to focus on real life-threatening situations.

The gusts of wind can reach speeds of up to 90 kilometres per hour (55 miles/hour) at the coast but should be a little less strong more inland.