14 injured in Antwerp Water Bus collision

In Antwerp the Water Bus that operates between the Port of Antwerp and the Steen in the city centre was involved in a collision near the dyke promenade at St Anneke on the Antwerp Left Bank.  Two people were badly injured.  In all 14 people were taken to hospital.

Colin Clapson

The Water Bus, a form of water-borne taxi crashed into a pontoon near St Anneke at 6AM.  The weather is believed to have played a major role.  Gert Ickx of the Antwerp Port Company: “There was a lot of rain and wind.  As a result the Water Bus hit the floating pier.”

Federal police report that nobody suffered life-threatening injuries. 

“One member of the crew had to be lifted off the vessel in a horizontal position using a crane because his back was injured” says Gert Ickx.  

The Water Bus was later able to sail on under its own steam without passengers.  People wishing to catch a Water Bus should check the app or the Water Bus website to see if their service is running.

 

