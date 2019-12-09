14 injured in Antwerp Water Bus collision
In Antwerp the Water Bus that operates between the Port of Antwerp and the Steen in the city centre was involved in a collision near the dyke promenade at St Anneke on the Antwerp Left Bank. Two people were badly injured. In all 14 people were taken to hospital.
The Water Bus, a form of water-borne taxi crashed into a pontoon near St Anneke at 6AM. The weather is believed to have played a major role. Gert Ickx of the Antwerp Port Company: “There was a lot of rain and wind. As a result the Water Bus hit the floating pier.”
Federal police report that nobody suffered life-threatening injuries.
“One member of the crew had to be lifted off the vessel in a horizontal position using a crane because his back was injured” says Gert Ickx.
The Water Bus was later able to sail on under its own steam without passengers. People wishing to catch a Water Bus should check the app or the Water Bus website to see if their service is running.