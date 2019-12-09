Another modest rise in the number of job vacancies

The percentage of vacancies compared with the total number of jobs also rose from 3.41% in the second quarter to 3.44% in the third quarter. The slight rise in number of vacancies was evident in all three regions.

In Flanders the number of job vacancies rose by 1,433. There were 288 more job vacancies in Brussels and 259 more vacancies in Wallonia.

23.9% of all job vacancies are in the non-profit sector. Science and administrative services account for 16.5% of all vacancies, while 13.7% of vacancies are in trade-related jobs.