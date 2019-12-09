Another modest rise in the number of job vacancies
According to figures released by the federal bureau of statistics Statbel, the number of job vacancies with Belgian companies rose again during the third quarter of 2019. In the three-month period between 1 July and 30 September there were an average of 140,900 vacancies. This compares with an average of 139,000 vacancies during the second quarter of this year.
The percentage of vacancies compared with the total number of jobs also rose from 3.41% in the second quarter to 3.44% in the third quarter. The slight rise in number of vacancies was evident in all three regions.
In Flanders the number of job vacancies rose by 1,433. There were 288 more job vacancies in Brussels and 259 more vacancies in Wallonia.
23.9% of all job vacancies are in the non-profit sector. Science and administrative services account for 16.5% of all vacancies, while 13.7% of vacancies are in trade-related jobs.