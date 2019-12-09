Hot favourite Miss Belgium fails to clinch Miss Universe

A devastated Angeline (top) told VRT: “Alas, I didn’t manage to win the competition. Don’t ask me why they didn’t allow me through to the final. It was a big surprise for me! I had a very good feeling after my conversations with the jury. The only explanation is that there were an awful lot of strong candidates. This being said I’m still disappointed.”

26-year-old Zozibini Tunzi (below) from South Africa is the new Miss Universe. Angeline says: “She deserved to win. She’s very spontaneous and down to earth. I know her quite well because her room was two doors down from mine.”

Angeline is disappointed but not disheartened: “It’s nearly one in the morning here and the after party is underway. It’s a once in a lifetime chance to be here for Belgium!”