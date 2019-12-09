Hot favourite Miss Belgium fails to clinch Miss Universe
Belgium’s Angeline Flor Pua has failed in her bid to become Miss Universe. Angeline, who is from Antwerp and was Miss Belgium 2018, was however a hot favourite, but didn’t manage to survive the preliminaries.
A devastated Angeline (top) told VRT: “Alas, I didn’t manage to win the competition. Don’t ask me why they didn’t allow me through to the final. It was a big surprise for me! I had a very good feeling after my conversations with the jury. The only explanation is that there were an awful lot of strong candidates. This being said I’m still disappointed.”
26-year-old Zozibini Tunzi (below) from South Africa is the new Miss Universe. Angeline says: “She deserved to win. She’s very spontaneous and down to earth. I know her quite well because her room was two doors down from mine.”
Angeline is disappointed but not disheartened: “It’s nearly one in the morning here and the after party is underway. It’s a once in a lifetime chance to be here for Belgium!”