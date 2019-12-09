Keith Haring at Bozar in Brussels

Haring had his first exhibition in Club 57. Outside the economy was crashing but inside with the disco culture an awful lot of energy was being released. There was a lively party scene. In the discos the video culture was being born. New technologies were developed like Xerox or photocopying that allowed artists to reproduce and distribute their art on a large scale.

“Haring bought into the idea that we would all be connected by technology. He saw it as a means of transmitting a message, but as we see in some of the works in the exhibition he didn’t universally welcome all technologies. He warned of the need to take control of technology."

During the Eighties Keith Haring emerged as a pop art star. He was gaining a profile and realised that he needed a gallery to represent him. His first proper exhibition was staged in 1982. Keith Haring was no stranger to Belgium either.

“The Belgian COBRA artist Pierre Alechinsky was one of the people who inspired him. When he was starting to get famous, in ’83, ’84, he received invitations to do exhibitions in Europe: in Rotterdam and Paris, but also at the 121 Gallery in Antwerp. Haring was always excited when he was going to visit Belgium. He spent a productive summer in Knokke in 1987 where he created a solo exhibition in the Casino. It’s also in this period that he made a large wall painting in the M HKA, the Antwerp contemporary art museum.”