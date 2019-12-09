Sport

Play-off-I further away than ever for RSC Anderlecht after draw against Charleroi

It was another weekend packed with First Division football action. The league leaders Club Brugge won away at Sint-Truiden on Saturday evening. AA Gent leap-frogged over Standard de Liège thanks to a 2-0 win at home against Zulte Waregem. Standard got no further than at 2-2 draw away at Mouscron. R Antwerp FC enjoyed a 0-4 win away at Waasland-Beveren on Friday. The team bottom of the table Cercle Brugge will feel hard done by to have lost 1-2 at home to KRC Genk.

The weekend’s results

Waasland-Beveren 0 – 4 R Antwerp FC

KV Mechelen           1 – 1    KV Kortrijk

KAA Gent                   2 – 0   Zulte Waregem

Cercle Brugge          1 – 2   KRC Genk

Sint-Truiden                1 – 1      Club Brugge

Excel Mouscron       2 – 2  Standard de Liège

RSC Anderlecht      0 – 0  Sporting Charleroi

KAS Eupen                1 – 0      KV Oostende 

The league table after 18 games

1) Club Brugge -  42 points (17 games played)

2) KAA Gent      -  35 points

3) Standard de Liège – 34 points

4) R Antwerp FC – 34 points

5) Sporting Charleroi – 32 points (17 games played)

6) Zulte Waregem – 28 points

7) KV Mechelen – 28 points  

8) KRC Genk – 25 points

9) Excel Mouscron – 23 points

10) Sint-Truiden – 22 points

11)  RSC Anderlecht -  22 points

12) KAS Eupen – 19 points

13) KV Kortrijk – 16 points

14) KV Oostende – 15 points

15) Waasland-Beveren – 11 points

16) Cercle Brugge – 8 points       

Top stories