Play-off-I further away than ever for RSC Anderlecht after draw against Charleroi

It was another weekend packed with First Division football action. The league leaders Club Brugge won away at Sint-Truiden on Saturday evening. AA Gent leap-frogged over Standard de Liège thanks to a 2-0 win at home against Zulte Waregem. Standard got no further than at 2-2 draw away at Mouscron. R Antwerp FC enjoyed a 0-4 win away at Waasland-Beveren on Friday. The team bottom of the table Cercle Brugge will feel hard done by to have lost 1-2 at home to KRC Genk.