Play-off-I further away than ever for RSC Anderlecht after draw against Charleroi
It was another weekend packed with First Division football action. The league leaders Club Brugge won away at Sint-Truiden on Saturday evening. AA Gent leap-frogged over Standard de Liège thanks to a 2-0 win at home against Zulte Waregem. Standard got no further than at 2-2 draw away at Mouscron. R Antwerp FC enjoyed a 0-4 win away at Waasland-Beveren on Friday. The team bottom of the table Cercle Brugge will feel hard done by to have lost 1-2 at home to KRC Genk.
The weekend’s results
Waasland-Beveren 0 – 4 R Antwerp FC
KV Mechelen 1 – 1 KV Kortrijk
KAA Gent 2 – 0 Zulte Waregem
Cercle Brugge 1 – 2 KRC Genk
Sint-Truiden 1 – 1 Club Brugge
Excel Mouscron 2 – 2 Standard de Liège
RSC Anderlecht 0 – 0 Sporting Charleroi
KAS Eupen 1 – 0 KV Oostende
The league table after 18 games
1) Club Brugge - 42 points (17 games played)
2) KAA Gent - 35 points
3) Standard de Liège – 34 points
4) R Antwerp FC – 34 points
5) Sporting Charleroi – 32 points (17 games played)
6) Zulte Waregem – 28 points
7) KV Mechelen – 28 points
8) KRC Genk – 25 points
9) Excel Mouscron – 23 points
10) Sint-Truiden – 22 points
11) RSC Anderlecht - 22 points
12) KAS Eupen – 19 points
13) KV Kortrijk – 16 points
14) KV Oostende – 15 points
15) Waasland-Beveren – 11 points
16) Cercle Brugge – 8 points