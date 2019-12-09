Speed limit on Brussels orbital to be reduced to 100 km/h

One of the measures contained in the plan is the reduction of the maximum speed limit on the Brussels orbital motorway (the lion’s share of which in in Flemish Brabant) from 120 km/h to 100 km/h.

The measure is forecast to reduce carbon emissions by some 0.13 megatons. Levels of particulate matter in the air are dependent on a number of factors, not least the weather. Nevertheless, it is expected that measure will see levels of particulate matter fall by around 30% in the immediate area around the orbital motorway.

The Flemish Government says that the measure to reduce the speed limit on the Brussels orbital motorway will have positive implications for air quality both in Flanders and in the Brussels Capital Region.

The Brussels Regional Transport Minister Elke Van den Brandt (Flemish green) has responded positively to the Flemish Government’s proposals. Writing on Twitter, Ms Van den Brandt said that reducing the speed limit is “Good for the climate, traffic flow and road safety”.

In addition to the planned speed limit reduction the Climate Plan has modified down earlier proposals for an across the board reduction in carbon emissions of 35% by 2030. The Flemish Government hopes to get as near as possible to this earlier target. The Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon (nationalist) assured those at the press conference that the Flemish Government’s abandonment of its previous targets is only temporary.

The plan also outlines measures to reduce carbon emissions from agricultures by 25% by 2030. Although the Flemish Government has no plans to oblige residential real estate owners to carry out renovation work to make their properties more energy efficient it does intend to tempt them with interest free renovation loans.

Another one of the 350 measures contained in the plan is the promise to plant 10,000 hectares of woodland.