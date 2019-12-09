Two injured as tram derails in Antwerp

The accident happened on the Mechelsesteenweg near the Harmonie Park. A lorry tried to get out of the way to allow an ambulance to pass, but inadvertently hit the tram that then went on to derail.

Fortunately only the front of the tram derailed and there was only limited damage to the tram track. A diversion was in use for a while. The tram was put back on track and was on track and able to continue its journey.