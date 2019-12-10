City of Brussels to provide extra funding to help compensate for cuts in the Flemish culture budget

The extra funding was announced at a press conference given by the Mayor of Brussels Philippe Close (Francophone socialist), the Alderman responsible for Dutch-language affairs Ans Persoons (change.brussels) and the Alderman responsible for culture Delphine Houba (Francophone socialist).

200,000 euro will be invested in the Kangouroe Project, a project to stimulate cooperation between smaller and larger players in the world of culture in the capital. The money will be given as project-linked subsidies to artists that are just starting out if they join forces with an established cultural institution.

The large cultural institution must be located within the boundaries of the City of Brussels, while the artist may live in any of the 19 municipalities that make up the Brussels-Capital Region.

Those applying for subsidies via the Kangouroe Project will be able to request between 5,000 and 25,000 euro. Priority will be given to multilingual projects and projects that have a clear link with Brussels. Those applying don’t necessarily have to be Dutch-speaking.

The Flemish Government’s cuts to project-related culture subsidies are particularly deep (-60%).

In addition to the 200,000 euro for the Kangouroe Project, the city authorities are also investing 100,000 euro extra to established Dutch-medium cultural institution such as the Beursschouwburg, the Kaaitheater, Circus Zonder Handen and the Ancienne Belgique.

Furthermore, the city authorities will continue to invest in the Royal Flemish Theatre (KVS), whose building is owned by the City of Brussels.

The extra funding will be provided for the next few years at least. The Kangouroe Project will be subject to an evaluation in a year’s time.