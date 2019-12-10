Flemish media group to take over Dutch publishers
The Flemish media group DPG Media is to take over the Dutch arm of the publishing group Sanoma. DPG publishes Belgium’s best-selling newspaper ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’ as owning Flanders’ biggest commercial broadcaster VTM. The Dutch arm of Sanoma publishes magazines such as Libelle, vtwonen and Donald Duck, as well as being responsible for the news site NU.nl. The takeover spells a further expansion into the Dutch market by DPG Media that is owned by the Flemish entrepreneur Christian Van Thillo. DPG Media is to pay 460 million euro for the Dutch arm of the Finnish publishing group.
Last year Sanoma Media Netherlands had a turnover of 424 million euro. It employs 900 people (or rather FTEs). The company publishes a number of popular magazines ranging from the women’s magazine ‘Libelle’ to the children’s’ comic ‘Donald Duck’. Sanoma Media Netherlands’ magazines have a total of 1 million subscribers.
The news website NU.nl has a total monthly reach of 8 million readers per month.
Sanoma’s Belgian activities were taken over by the West Flemish publishers Roularta Media.
DPG Media is already a big player in the Dutch market. Its titles include three major daily newspapers. DPG employs 2,800 people in The Netherlands and its Dutch operation is good for a turnover of 746 million euro per annum.
The takeover is subject to approval by the Dutch competition authorities.