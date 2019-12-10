Flemish media group to take over Dutch publishers

Last year Sanoma Media Netherlands had a turnover of 424 million euro. It employs 900 people (or rather FTEs). The company publishes a number of popular magazines ranging from the women’s magazine ‘Libelle’ to the children’s’ comic ‘Donald Duck’. Sanoma Media Netherlands’ magazines have a total of 1 million subscribers.

The news website NU.nl has a total monthly reach of 8 million readers per month.

Sanoma’s Belgian activities were taken over by the West Flemish publishers Roularta Media.

DPG Media is already a big player in the Dutch market. Its titles include three major daily newspapers. DPG employs 2,800 people in The Netherlands and its Dutch operation is good for a turnover of 746 million euro per annum.

The takeover is subject to approval by the Dutch competition authorities.