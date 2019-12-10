Judge reprimands Bpost after postman caught driving 41km/h over the speed limit

The postman from Nieuwenkerken (Limburg) appeared in court on Monday. He had been court by speed cameras driving at 91km/h in street where the maximum speed limit is 50 km/h. The judge said that the postman was “tearing through a built up area at speed”. To make matters worse he was doing so on the first day of the school holidays (half term at the beginning of November) and “in a street where there are houses and the cycle lane has been dubbed the ‘suicide lane’”.

Pressure due to lack of time

The postman’s barrister explained that time constraints meant put his client under a great deal of pressure and that this was the reason why he was driving so quickly. Consequently, the Police Court Judge issued a severe reprimand to the man’s employer, the Belgian post office Bpost.

“An employer that is largely financed with tax-payer’s money will pays the fines of its speeding drivers. This is the perverse thing about how Bpost operates. It encourages people to break the speed limit and picks up the bill. However, would they be prepared to do so if something went badly wrong?” the Judge said.

The postman was fined 800 euro and giving a 30 day driving ban. He can spread the bad over a period of time during weekends and holidays so that he can continue his professional activities during the week.