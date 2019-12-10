Teacher beaten up and car stolen as youths run amuck in primary school

Stéphanie Lagasse of the Brussels Judicial authorities told journalists that “By chance they came across a teach that was still in the school. The man was bound and badly beaten”.

They then made their getaway in the teacher’s car in which they caused an accident a few kilometres away in Sint-Jans-Molenbeek.

Ms Lagasse added that “The vehicle was found a few minutes later in Sint-Jans-Molenbeek. The Judicial Authorities have opened an investigation into theft involving violence and/or threats and the destruction of goods involving violence and or threats. The Federal Police has carried out forensic examinations both at the school and in the car in an effort to trace the perpetrators. As yet no one has been detained.”

The school will remain closed today. The Head of the school has told journalists that there are currently no indications that those responsible have any connection with the school. The injured teach is now recovering at home.

The Judicial Authorities are unable to state why the teacher was still at the school in the late evening. The school secretary says that the man had been working late and had fallen asleep in his classroom.