VRT TV news report about Sultan’s stay in Leuven appears on Omani news site

On Tuesday morning the Local and Federal Police Services met with the Mayor of Leuven Mohamed Ridouani, a delegation of the Sultan of Oman’s staff, staff from the The Fourth Hotel and the private taxi company that is working for the Sultan to discuss extra security measures.

A number of standard measures are put into place whenever a foreign Head of State visits. The Leuven Local Police Service spokesman Marc Vranckx told VRT News that “We have a good concrete protocol in place concerning the security of the delegation for as long as they are here in Leuven”.

"It is a long visit of at least six weeks. There is quite a bit needed to ensure everything runs smoothly, but I am not at liberty to discuss specific measures”.