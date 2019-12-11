Environment Minister rejects planning application for wind turbines alongside the E40

The municipal authorities feared that the turbines would create a nuisance for those living in the area around them. Furthermore the proposed 150 meter-long wicks on the turbines would cast drop shadows over a wide area. Ms Demir heeded the local authorities’ concerns. Furthermore, possible issues with noise nuisance had not been sufficiently looked into and this was the main reason the Energy Minister said that she had decided to reject the application to build the wind turbines.

Ms Demir’s party colleague, the Flemish MP Allessia Claes told VRT News that "When the planning application was considered it was noticed that the potential noise nuisance that would be caused by the final project involving the construction of 16 wind turbines had not been thoroughly examined. With the application already having been modified the Minister was unable to be certain that the wind turbine project would not have a considerable impact on the environment”.

The company that wished to build the wind turbines can appeal against the Minister’s decision or alternative table a new, revised planning application.