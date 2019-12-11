King Filip visits the editorial team behind VRT News’ youth output

The Belgian monarch spoke to members of the “Jong” editorial team and to those that produce and present our daily news programme aimed at children’s television news programme Karrewiet. He was shown how the programme was made and praised the team for their endeavours in explaining complex issues in a language that young people can understand.

One of Karrewiet’s anchors Jelle Mels explained that “It’s a challenge, but we are reasonably successful in doing so”. Jelle Mels colleague Mariam El Mandoudi added that “Above all you need to use their language”.