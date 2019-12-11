Marvel at the surrealist wonder of Marcel Broodthaers at M HKA in Antwerp

Many of you will be familiar with the artist's work thanks to its inclusion in a travelling exhibition staged by the New York MoMA and Spain's Queen Sofia Museum. At the M HKA, however, the emphasis is on Broodthaers as an Antwerp artist and the role played by the Wide White Space Gallery in his coming to international prominence. Some of the works on display have rarely been seen before.

Enter the exhibition and you have entered a world of surrealist poetry, a device Broodthaers uses to question convention. Words and letters, often in repetitive series, appear projected on screens, in collages incorporating papier maché, sawdust and wood and on posters. Whole texts appear too, often repeated. This is a noisy exhibition: poetry, often single words or even letters, is projected using slide projectors that are running in a continual loop. Elsewhere there is the buzz and whirl of film projectors. Photos too are incorporated into his art.

The first exhibition in which Broodthaers brought words, objects and various forms of printing together in an ensemble was 'The Fox and the Crow' at the Wide White Space Gallery in Antwerp in 1968. Broodthaers staged several important exhibitions at this gallery between 1966 and 1974 that also introduced his work to a wider audience at the Kunstmarkt in Cologne (Germany).