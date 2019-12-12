Bus driver saves life in Sint-Niklaas
A quick intervention by a bus driver saved a life in Sint-Niklaas (East Flanders) yesterday. A bus driver working for De Lijn discovered an unconscious man in the central concourse of the railway station at Sint-Niklaas. The man in his sixties was no longer breathing and the bus driver couldn’t detect a pulse either.
The driver alerted the emergency services, but also attempted to reanimate the man as the emergency services rushed to the scene. A team of firefighters, who were returning back to their station after a call, attended the incident and continued reanimation efforts allowing the bus driver to return to work and continue his journey. The unconscious man was taken to hospital in a critical condition. The reanimation had been a success.