3.6 tonnes of cocaine seized at Antwerp Docks

The first two consignments of drugs that were inside two containers loaded with gritting salt from Brazil were discovered at the start of the month in two containers that were on the quayside.

Customs officers found two large consignments of cocaine, one of which containing 856.8kg of the drug, the second 537.9kg.

The third consignment of the drug, weighing 2,276kg was discovered at the start of this week in container loaded with manioc. The container was on a ship that had arrived at Antwerp from Mexico.