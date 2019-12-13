AA Gent finish top of their group, Standard come close to a stunt

Despite a somewhat shaky period during the second half AA Gent ended the evening victorious in their game against Oleksandriya. What’s more they going into the draw for the knock out stage as group winners.

Two first half goals from Laurent Depoitre on 8 and 17 minutes meant that they were two up at half time. However, Miroshnichenko’s 55th minute goal for the visitors made for an exciting second half. The Ukrainians pushed forward in search on an equaliser.

However, it was not to be and the match ended 2-1 to KAA Gent. The Buffaloes top their group with 12 points from 6 games.