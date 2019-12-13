AA Gent finish top of their group, Standard come close to a stunt
Belgium’s two Europa League teams played their final group stage games on Thursday evening. In the 7pm kick-off Standard de Liège came close to causing a major upset against the English side Arsenal. Later in the evening KAA Gent’s 2-1 home win against the Ukrainian side Oleksandriya sees them qualify for the knock-out stage as group leaders.
Despite being 2-0 up until just over 10 minutes from the end of the game, Standard de Liège drew 2-2 against the English Premier League side Arsenal. As only victory was enough for Standard to qualify for the knock-out stage, they will play no further part in this season’s UEFA Europa League Competition.
Standard’s goals came from Bastien on 48 minutes and Amallah on 70 minutes. Arsenal pulled on back on 79 minutes through Lacazette and equalised on 82 minutes through Saka.
KAA Gent through as group winners
Despite a somewhat shaky period during the second half AA Gent ended the evening victorious in their game against Oleksandriya. What’s more they going into the draw for the knock out stage as group winners.
Two first half goals from Laurent Depoitre on 8 and 17 minutes meant that they were two up at half time. However, Miroshnichenko’s 55th minute goal for the visitors made for an exciting second half. The Ukrainians pushed forward in search on an equaliser.
However, it was not to be and the match ended 2-1 to KAA Gent. The Buffaloes top their group with 12 points from 6 games.