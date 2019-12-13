Analysis of King Albert’s DNA may be used as evidence in Delphine Boël paternity case

King Albert’s legal team went to the Court of Cassation in an effort to get two rulings by the Court of Appeal in Brussels overturning. The rulings state that in the eyes of the law Jacques Boël is not Delphine Boël’s father and that King Albert II must provide a DNA sample.

Belgium’s former Head of State contested the rulings and initially flatly refused to provide a sample. It was only when a 5,000 euro/day penalty payment was imposed for each day that the he failed to provide a sample that King Albert relented.

Up until now the results of the tests carried out on the DNA sample have remained a well-kept secret, awaiting a ruling by the Court of Cassation.

The Court’s ruling changes all this and now the sample may be used as evidence in the ongoing paternity case.

The case will now return to the Court of Appeal in Brussels that will now examine the results of the DNA test before deciding whether King Albert is Delphine Boël’s legal father. It is still unclear when this will be done. Nevertheless, the ruling brings Delphine Boël a step closer to obtaining official recognition as King Albert II’s daughter.