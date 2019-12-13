Sultan of Oman leaves Leuven earlier than expected
The Sultan of Oman has left the Flemish Brabant city of Leuven much early than originally planned. The Sultan arrived in Leuven for medical treatment at the end of last week and was due to stay in the city for around 6 weeks. The news that the Sultan of Oman had left Leuven first appeared on the website of the daily ‘Het Nieuwsblad’ and has since been confirmed by VRT News sources. He arrived at Zaventem Airport, near Brussels on Friday morning to board a flight to take him home to the Middle East.
The Mayor of Leuven Mohamed Ridouani (socialist) told VRT News that “The Sultan was escorted to Brussels Airport this morning. He said that he had appreciated the hospitality he had been shown in Leuven”.
During his time in Leuven the Sultan hired the whole of the 4 star hotel The Fourth on the city’s central market square for himself and his entourage. The hotel cancelled all reservation that had been made by people wishing to stay there between the end of last week and the end of January in order to accommodate the Sultan.
There were some raised eyebrows about the fact that two cars used to transport the Sultan were parked on the central market square, where parking is usually prohibited. However an exception was made for the Sultan for “security reason”