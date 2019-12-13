VRT to finance research chairs at two Flemish universities

The plan to establish the two research chairs was announced on Thursday by the VRT’s CEO Paul Lembrechts. Mr Lembrechts was speaking at the Media Fast Forward congress in Brussels.

The VRT has organised Media Fast Forward as “a festival of inspiration for the Flemish media, technology and innovation industries”. Around a thousand people are expected to attend the congress that is being held in The Egg in Brussels.

The central theme this year is polarisation. Research carried out by the VRT indicates that the tendency to think in terms of “us and them” is on the on the increase in our society.

Mr Lembrechts opened the event on Thursday morning. In his speech he spoke about the VRT’s vision of Flemish society and our organisation’s task as a public service broadcaster.

The establishment of two research Chairs came at the end of the speech.