16-year-old killed in hit-and-run
A 16-year-old boy is dead after a hit-and-run in Vorselaar (Antwerp Province). The youngster was hit while he was cycling on his bike. The perpetrator fled the scene. Police sources say that they are on his track.
It was the driver of a lorry that had been parked in the vicinity that discovered the youngster’s body on the road this morning. He alerted the emergency services, but the boy was already dead. Police and officials of the public prosecutor’s officer attended the scene to establish what exactly happened.