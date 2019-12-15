Bart De Wever vows to try and form a federal government

On Sunday Mr De Wever told VRT News that this option couldn’t be ruled out. Mr De Wever is asking the Flemish Christian democrats and Flemish liberals not to join a federal administration that won’t pursue the same policies as the Flemish government.

It has emerged that the Flemish liberals have never promised Bart De Wever’s nationalists not to drop them when the new federal government is formed. In recent days relations between the Flemish nationalists and Flemish liberals have been particularly strained as some liberals are pressing for a federal coalition without the N-VA.

Bart De Wever also provided details of the political promises made with regard to the federal government during the formation of the Flemish government, a coalition of Flemish nationalists, Christian democrats and liberals. Mr De Wever pledged not to drop the Christian democrats or the liberals when forming a new federal government.