Hit-and-run suspect tests positive for drugs
Police have detained a 21-year-old in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Vorselaar (Antwerp) on Friday night. The suspect, who hails from Grobbendonk (Antwerp), tested positive for drugs and admitted to having driven under influence of alcohol.
It was on Saturday morning that a neighbour found the body of a 16-year-old cyclist, who had been killed in a hit-and-run.
A suspect was quickly identified. He is the holder of a temporary driving licence that means he's not allowed on the roads in evenings and nights at the weekend. He admitted to having driven into something without realising it was a cyclist.