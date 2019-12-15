Panamarenko dies at 79

Panamarenko is seen as one of the greatest Belgian artists of the second half of the 20th century. Many of his works are based on the dream of flying and the mythical character Icarus. Panamarenko’s fascination with flight starts from an early age when he sees German V1’s fly over Antwerp. His father is an engineer and introduces him to technology. Panamarenko studies at the Antwerp Academy where he stages his first exhibition in 1963.

In the Sixties Van Herwegen adopts a new name incorporating Pan American Airlines and the word Company. In the Seventies he constructs scale models of imaginary aircraft and starts to build his first Aeromodeller or Zeppelins.

International fame comes in the Noughties when he stages exhibitions in London, Basle and New York.