Not only has the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge been remembered, but also the attack by German flying bombs on the Rex Cinema in Antwerp in December 1944. 567 people died in the attack. The fatalities included almost 300 allied soldiers and more than 70 children. Although Antwerp had already been liberated it was still the target of German attacks. It took more than a week to recover the bodies of those killed from under the rubble.