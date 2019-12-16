Club Brugge to take on Manchester United, KAA Gent to play AS Roma

The current league-leaders Club Brugge have been drawn to play the English Premier League side Manchester United. Manchester United are currently 6th in the Premier League. In the group they finished top of Group L with 13 points from 6 games. Club Brugge are one of the teams that have entered the knock-out stage of the Europa League after having finished 3rd in their Champions’ League group.

After having finished top of their Europa League group KAA Gent have been drawn to play the Italian side AS Roma. AS Roma came second in Group J taking 9 points from their 6 group stage games.

Club Brugge will play the home leg of their tie first with KAA Gent first travelling to the Italian capital. The first leg with be played on Thursday 20 February with the return leg being played a week later on Thursday 27 February 2020.