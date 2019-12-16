Club Brugge very much in the driving seat
The was a full weekend of action in the Belgian First Division. On Sunday Club Brugge enjoyed a convincing win against KV Mechelen. Despite having a game in hand, the West Fleming are 8 points clear at the top of the Belgian First Division. Despite being the better side, Standard de Liège could only manage a 1-1 draw again RSC Anderlecht. AA Gent were beaten by KV Oostende on Sunday evening. The were wins for Sporting Charleroi and R Antwerp FC.
The weekend’s results
KV Kortrijk 1 – 2 Excel Mouscron
R Antwerp FC 1 – 0 KAS Eupen
Sporting Charleroi 3 – 0 Cercle Brugge
Zulte Waregem 5 – 1 Sint-Truiden
KRC Genk 4 – 1 Waasland-Beveren
Standard de Liège 1 – 1 RSC Anderlecht
Club Brugge 3 – 0 KV Mechelen
KV Oostende 2 – 1 KAA Gent
The league table after 19 games
Club Brugge - 45 points (from 18 games)
R Antwerp FC 37 - points
KAA Gent - 35 points
Standard de Liège - 35 points
Sporting Charleroi - 35 points (from 18 games)
Zulte Waregem - 31 points
Racing Genk - 29 points
KV Mechelen - 28 points
Excel Mouscron - 26 points
RSC Anderlecht - 23 points
Sint-Truiden - 22 points
KAS Eupen - 19 points
KV Oostende - 18 points
KV Kortrijk - 16 points
Waasland-Beveren - 11 points
Cercle Brugge - 8 points