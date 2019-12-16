Sport

Club Brugge very much in the driving seat

The was a full weekend of action in the Belgian First Division. On Sunday Club Brugge enjoyed a convincing win against KV Mechelen. Despite having a game in hand, the West Fleming are 8 points clear at the top of the Belgian First Division. Despite being the better side, Standard de Liège could only manage a 1-1 draw again RSC Anderlecht. AA Gent were beaten by KV Oostende on Sunday evening. The were wins for Sporting Charleroi and R Antwerp FC. 

The weekend’s results

KV Kortrijk 1 – 2 Excel Mouscron

R Antwerp FC 1 – 0 KAS Eupen

Sporting Charleroi 3 – 0 Cercle Brugge

Zulte Waregem 5 – 1 Sint-Truiden

KRC Genk 4 – 1 Waasland-Beveren

Standard de Liège 1 – 1 RSC Anderlecht

Club Brugge 3 – 0 KV Mechelen

KV Oostende 2 – 1  KAA Gent

The league table after 19 games

Club Brugge - 45 points (from 18 games)

R Antwerp FC 37 - points

KAA Gent - 35 points

Standard de Liège - 35 points

Sporting Charleroi - 35 points (from 18 games)

Zulte Waregem - 31 points

Racing Genk - 29 points

KV Mechelen - 28 points

Excel Mouscron - 26 points

RSC Anderlecht - 23 points

Sint-Truiden - 22 points

KAS Eupen - 19 points

KV Oostende - 18 points

KV Kortrijk - 16 points

Waasland-Beveren - 11 points

Cercle Brugge - 8 points

