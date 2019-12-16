Club Brugge very much in the driving seat

The was a full weekend of action in the Belgian First Division. On Sunday Club Brugge enjoyed a convincing win against KV Mechelen. Despite having a game in hand, the West Fleming are 8 points clear at the top of the Belgian First Division. Despite being the better side, Standard de Liège could only manage a 1-1 draw again RSC Anderlecht. AA Gent were beaten by KV Oostende on Sunday evening. The were wins for Sporting Charleroi and R Antwerp FC.