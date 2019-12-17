1 in 3 rail services will run during Thursday’s strike

Those planning to travel by train on Thursday are advised to check that their train is running before leaving for the station. The strike means that no or very few trains will stop at a number of smaller stations.

The 24 hour strike will get under way at 10pm on Wednesday and will last until 10pm on Thursday evening.

NMBS will communicate the revised timetable that will be in force for the duration of the strike via a number of channels, including social media and the company’s website www.nmbs.be. The timetable will also appear on screens at stations and regular announcements will be made via the stations’ public address systems.