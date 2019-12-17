15°C in mid-December is “exceptionally mild, but not a record”

The VRT’s weatherman Frank Deboosere told Flandersnews.be that it will be an “exceptionally mild” 17 December. “Temperatures started to rise yesterday evening and this morning we saw temperatures of around 12°C at Ukkel (Brussels)”. As the day goes on temperatures in most locations will reach, as forecast, 14°C or 15°C. This is way above the average maximum temperature for this time of year of around 5°C or 6°C. “Today we will be around 8°C or possible even 10°C above this”.

The mild weather is a consequence of very mild air from the south. “It is something that has been going on for a number of days, but today it has reached its peak”, Frank Deboosere said.

However 15°C is not a record for 17 December "Four years ago maximum temperatures reached 16°C in Ukkel”