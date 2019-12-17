S.M.A.K. showcases international dialog in Ghent

In 2002 Carine Fol, curator of the Kanttekening exhibition, part of the Brugge 2002 cultural festival, invited four able-bodied artists to correspond with four artists with disabilities. Ronny Delrue teamed up with Christine Remacle, who had both mental and physical issues. To kick-start their conversation Delrue drew Christine's portrait. Once she had received this drawing she added her own touches. Red blotches appear around her head. It's as if she is adding thoughts and reflections.

Christine Remacle returns the favour and draws a portrait of Delrue, which he augments. The result of their correspondence is an installation including 53 drawings some of which are included in the present exhibition in Ghent.

A common thread through Delrue's oeuvre is the exploration of the interior world of the other. It's an attempt to find his own self and identity.