Belgian governments agree energy and climate plan

Belgium’s various governments have now given a commitment jointly to reach a 35% cut by 2030.

At present Flanders has measures on the rails that will limit emissions by 32.6%. The Flemish goal is a 35% reduction by 2030, but Flemish environment minister Zuhal Demir (nationalist) preaches realism. Innovation and federal assistance including a scrappage grant should make the goal attainable.

Flemish PM Jan Jambon (nationalist) says support from the federal government is fully justified: “Wallonia is a region with many forests. In contrast Flanders possesses the second largest cluster of chemicals companies in the world. There’s a difference.”