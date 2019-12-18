One of Belgium’s Most Wanted tracked down in Torremolinos

37-year-old Kevin De Cooman was sentenced to 15 years in jail following a conviction for shooting dead a friend in 2015. De Cooman, who hails from Merchtem, had claimed that the gun had gone off by accident at the end of an evening fuelled by drink and drugs. He hid his friend’s body in a delivery van where it was only found at an abandoned plant a month later.

De Cooman was sentenced to ten years in prison for manslaughter, but appealed. The appeal court increased his sentence to 15 years. De Cooman attended the trial as a free man. At the end of the trial his arrest was ordered, but he absconded. At the beginning of November Belgian police put him on the most wanted list. As a result Spanish police were able to arrest him.

Belgium will now be seeking his surrender from Spain.