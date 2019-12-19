Arrest over Denderleeuw swastika outrage
It looks like the mystery of the swastikas of Denderleeuw (East Flanders) has been solved, at least in part. Last week inhabitants of the town awoke to find anticlockwise black swastikas painted on house fronts and cars. A 61-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the outrage.
The suspect was detained, made a full confession and subsequently released on conditions.
Denderleeuw police initiated an investigation as soon as the crime was reported. An intensive enquiry led to the identification of a suspect. His home was searched and police were able to collect incriminating evidence. Why the suspect proceeded to paint anticlockwise swastikas on cars and house fronts in the town fronts remains a mystery that may never be solved.